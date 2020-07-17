All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:42 AM

32959 Warren

32959 Warren Road · (734) 272-3197
Location

32959 Warren Road, Washtenaw County, MI 48170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 180O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.Great OPPORTUNITY To open your business here! Ideal for Tanning, offices, Accountants,physical therapy,medical clinic, Attorney's or any retail store, fruit market, specialty foods, restaurant , retail, offices, and more.. ***End unit*** Excellent location... Large apartment complex's right next to property.It used to be a pawn shop
Tons of retail/ customer potential. All measurements are approximate.Batvai

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32959 Warren have any available units?
32959 Warren has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 32959 Warren currently offering any rent specials?
32959 Warren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32959 Warren pet-friendly?
No, 32959 Warren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 32959 Warren offer parking?
No, 32959 Warren does not offer parking.
Does 32959 Warren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32959 Warren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32959 Warren have a pool?
No, 32959 Warren does not have a pool.
Does 32959 Warren have accessible units?
No, 32959 Warren does not have accessible units.
Does 32959 Warren have units with dishwashers?
No, 32959 Warren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32959 Warren have units with air conditioning?
No, 32959 Warren does not have units with air conditioning.
