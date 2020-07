Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY FRESHLY PAINTED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN A VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION! BRAND NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND STAIRS. BRAND NEW GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOOR WILL BE INSTALLED IN LIVING AND DINING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOOR IN FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN. TWO CAR GARAGE. NICE YARD. 1ST MONTHS RENT, 1.5 MO SECURITY DEPOSIT. $300 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. LONG TERM PREFERRED. APPLICATION FORM, CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORES, PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED.