282 Warner Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 bedroom executive home for rent in Saline Schools convenient to US-23, Toyota Tech Center, UM 19 min and much more. This is a small quiet neighborhood with open space on one side and tree-lined backyard. First floor great room has cathedral ceilings, palladium windows, fireplace, beautiful views, living room, formal dining room, family eating area, huge kitchen with breakfast bar, double oven, large pantry, loads of cupboard space. Enjoy the large deck from the family dining room. Bedroom on first floor is more of a guest room with a private bath or certainly a lovely study or for extended family. Stunning front and rear staircase lead to second floor with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. The master bedrooms suite has a sitting area currently used as a study, tray ceilings, great lighting, palatial master bath with double sinks, shower for two, spa tub, large closet for 2. Second floor laundry, two furnaces (one upstairs, one in lower level). Three car garage and plenty of driveway parking. Lovely owners have built a new house. Lucky for you they are not ready to let this one go just yet! Agent must accompany all showings. Unauthorized use of this information will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the la