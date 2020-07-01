All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:23 PM

282 Warner Place

282 Warner Place · (734) 709-8540
Location

282 Warner Place, Washtenaw County, MI 48176

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3495 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 5 bedroom executive home for rent in Saline Schools convenient to US-23, Toyota Tech Center, UM 19 min and much more. This is a small quiet neighborhood with open space on one side and tree-lined backyard. First floor great room has cathedral ceilings, palladium windows, fireplace, beautiful views, living room, formal dining room, family eating area, huge kitchen with breakfast bar, double oven, large pantry, loads of cupboard space. Enjoy the large deck from the family dining room. Bedroom on first floor is more of a guest room with a private bath or certainly a lovely study or for extended family. Stunning front and rear staircase lead to second floor with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. The master bedrooms suite has a sitting area currently used as a study, tray ceilings, great lighting, palatial master bath with double sinks, shower for two, spa tub, large closet for 2. Second floor laundry, two furnaces (one upstairs, one in lower level). Three car garage and plenty of driveway parking. Lovely owners have built a new house. Lucky for you they are not ready to let this one go just yet! Agent must accompany all showings. Unauthorized use of this information will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the la

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 10 spaces/unit.

