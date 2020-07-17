265 S S Harris Road

Amenities

This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space.



There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f. of additional adjacent office space.

This space was recently underwent a complete renovation. It is very clean, inside and out.



A new exterior facade was installed in May, 20220 . A new roof was installed 9/16. The parking lot was repaved 11/16. The property is heated and air conditioned and has loading dock access.



It is located about 4 miles to Willow Run Airport and 1 mile to Michigan Avenue and I-94.