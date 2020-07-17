All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:50 PM

265 S S Harris Road

265 S Harris Rd · (248) 880-9084
Location

265 S Harris Rd, Washtenaw County, MI 48198

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 210-C · Avail. now

$7,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 10500 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 10,500 flex space consists 9,200 s.f. of warehouse & 1,300 s.f. of office space. ( Note 1,000 s.f. of the office space could be used as warehouse space.

There is also potential for the tenant to secure an additional 3,000 s.f. of additional adjacent office space.
This space was recently underwent a complete renovation. It is very clean, inside and out.

A new exterior facade was installed in May, 20220 . A new roof was installed 9/16. The parking lot was repaved 11/16. The property is heated and air conditioned and has loading dock access.

It is located about 4 miles to Willow Run Airport and 1 mile to Michigan Avenue and I-94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 S S Harris Road have any available units?
265 S S Harris Road has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 265 S S Harris Road currently offering any rent specials?
265 S S Harris Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 S S Harris Road pet-friendly?
No, 265 S S Harris Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 265 S S Harris Road offer parking?
Yes, 265 S S Harris Road offers parking.
Does 265 S S Harris Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 S S Harris Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 S S Harris Road have a pool?
No, 265 S S Harris Road does not have a pool.
Does 265 S S Harris Road have accessible units?
No, 265 S S Harris Road does not have accessible units.
Does 265 S S Harris Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 S S Harris Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 S S Harris Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 265 S S Harris Road has units with air conditioning.
