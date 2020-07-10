/
apartments with washer dryer
140 Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
104 Lincoln Ave
104 Lincoln Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Stylish Ranch near Downtown Clawson - Property Id: 312685 Beautiful Home w/ newer Kitchen, bath, floors and doors, 2 car Garage and large fenced yard. Quiet Location: 3 minute walk to the heart of Clawson.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
349 S CHOCOLAY Avenue
349 South Chocolay Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1034 sqft
Brand NEW Master Bath - 2019 Updated IKEA Kitchen with NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Roof replaced in 2018. This home offers everything that a renter needs or wants. Within Walking distance to Gyms, and restaurants on 14-mile road.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1440 W ELMWOOD Avenue
1440 West Elmwood Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1605 sqft
RENTER ALERT!!!! Appealing and vibrant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, updated, freshly painted, totally move-in rental in much sought-after Clawson. Updates included new dishwasher, newer stove, refrigerator, washer, furnace and roof. Spacious 2.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1221 BAUMAN Avenue
1221 Bauman Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IN ROYAL OAK FULLY REMODELED IN 2019 MIN 2 YEAR LEASE 1ST MONTHS RENT 1 1/2 MO SEC DEPOSIT MUST HAVE GREAT CREDIT AND GOOD INCOME' CREDIT REPORT .$300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING NO PETS
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
1211 AMELIA Avenue
1211 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1028 sqft
Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and an updated bath. Oak hardwood flooring recently refinished. New Stainless Steal Appliances. Great access to Downtown Royal Oak, I-75, and Somerset Mall. Agent owned.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4624 Rochester Rd
4624 Rochester Rd, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1534 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Beautifully updated home for lease on Rochester Road. Kitchen open to LR with corner fireplace. All new floors carpet and luxury vinyl.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
655 Robinwood Dr
655 Robinwood Drive, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1554 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Good income and credit is important ! Full credit and background check will be done.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 ENTERPRISE Drive
2002 Enterprise Avenue, Troy, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2032 sqft
4 BR 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATH 2003 BUILT HOME IN WESTERN TROY FOR LEASE. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 1/2 BATH & LIB. CERAMIC TILE FOYER, HALLWAY, KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED BATH.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3820 BENJAMIN Avenue
3820 Benjamin Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
814 sqft
Hurry may be the last possible buyer/rental left! Make this spacious Royal Oak 2nd floor upper unit one-bedroom condo in a wonderful location yours today! This condo offers generous room sizes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
3 Units Available
Furnished Apts @ Somerset Park (New Renovation)
2389 Somerset Blvd, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com is the local, "boots on the ground" corporate housing provider in greater Detroit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
116 REGENTS DR
116 Regents Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
FOR LEASE: Spacious townhome style duplex with 3BRs and 2.5Baths, private deck, large yard and basement. Main level has great wood flooring, updated kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances and tiled backsplash, updated baths.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2906 W 13 Mile Road
2906 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
Entry level condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, all appliances. Hardwood floors throughout this two bedroom condo. Great location in Royal Oak right by Beaumont Hospital and lots for restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
56 HICKORY Drive
56 Hickory Drive, Troy, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1173 sqft
Excellent 3 bedroom all brick house with 1.5 baths, huge 2.5 mechanics heated garage with 220 amp electrical service. Completely remodeled in 2018. Award winning Troy schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
869 Kirts Blvd
869 Kirts Boulevard, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Immediate occupancy of an updated condo in the Troy School District. Move-in ready condo in a prime location with two bedrooms and 2.5 bath. . Spacious basement with play room and laundry. Landlord prefers a maximum of 4 tenants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3040 HELEN Court
3040 Helen Court, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1858 sqft
Highly desirable Indian Mound Condos with first floor master suite. Open floor plan. Neutral fresh interior, new kitchen granite, new hardwood floors on main level living areas. Spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths and powder room.
Results within 5 miles of Clawson
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
