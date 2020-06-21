All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

4466 Berkshire Drive - 1

4466 Berkshire Drive · (586) 580-9148
Location

4466 Berkshire Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision. Look forward to a brand new start! - All carpeting will be replaced with new flooring (with the exception of the stairs) as well as all new light grey paint throughout. Enjoy the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace and private balcony along with all the fabulous natural light. Kitchen has convenient and direct access to the laundry room with full sizer washer & dryer, additional storage and attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms located at opposite sides of the condo for maximum privacy. The delightful master bedroom has its own full bath, walk-in closet and connection to the tranquil balcony. The second bedroom is a large size with ample closet space and another full bath right across the hall. Close to shopping, entertainment & restaurants galore! And don't forget - The Aberdeen Gardens community offers a Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Pool, Tennis Court and Exercise Room for your enjoyment! $1400/$2100 security deposit - 2 yr lease. $1500/$2250 security deposit - 1 yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have any available units?
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have?
Some of 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4466 Berkshire Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
