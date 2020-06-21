4466 Berkshire Drive - 1

Amenities

Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the stunning Aberdeen Gardens Subdivision. Look forward to a brand new start! - All carpeting will be replaced with new flooring (with the exception of the stairs) as well as all new light grey paint throughout. Enjoy the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace and private balcony along with all the fabulous natural light. Kitchen has convenient and direct access to the laundry room with full sizer washer & dryer, additional storage and attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms located at opposite sides of the condo for maximum privacy. The delightful master bedroom has its own full bath, walk-in closet and connection to the tranquil balcony. The second bedroom is a large size with ample closet space and another full bath right across the hall. Close to shopping, entertainment & restaurants galore! And don't forget - The Aberdeen Gardens community offers a Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Pool, Tennis Court and Exercise Room for your enjoyment! $1400/$2100 security deposit - 2 yr lease. $1500/$2250 security deposit - 1 yr lease.