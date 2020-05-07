All apartments in St. Clair Shores
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:58 PM

22221 GREATER MACK Avenue

22221 Greater Mack Avenue · (313) 806-1303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI 48080
Saint Clair Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 5724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo. New windows, paint, flooring, lighting, roof, bathrooms, landscaping (being completed) and much more. The building has a total of 6 executive office suites, with two current long-term clients who are both in the medical/dental profession. The Owner is seeking medical, attorney, corporate or CPA professionals. Located just outside of Grosse Pointe, this St. Clair Shores address provides a prominent address in an excellent corner location. Mack Avenue is easily regarded as one of the top locations for businesses throughout the east side of Detroit. Easy freeway access provides convenience for clients & patients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have any available units?
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair Shores.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have a pool?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22221 GREATER MACK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
