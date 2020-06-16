29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway

Amenities

Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location. All NEW recessed LED lighting, new floor tile/wainscot/pedestal sink in bathroom, new trim moldings, carpet, fresh paint and more. Small, quiet multi tenant building occupied by therapists, real estate brokers, mortgage company, etc. THIS IS A GROSS LEASE meaning all utilities are included. Owner on site is a real estate licensee. Prefer 2+ year lease