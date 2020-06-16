All apartments in Southfield
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:37 AM

29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway

29623 Northwestern Highway · (248) 789-8501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29623 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI 48034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 7348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location. All NEW recessed LED lighting, new floor tile/wainscot/pedestal sink in bathroom, new trim moldings, carpet, fresh paint and more. Small, quiet multi tenant building occupied by therapists, real estate brokers, mortgage company, etc. THIS IS A GROSS LEASE meaning all utilities are included. Owner on site is a real estate licensee. Prefer 2+ year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have any available units?
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
Is 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway currently offering any rent specials?
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway pet-friendly?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway offer parking?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not offer parking.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have a pool?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not have a pool.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have accessible units?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
