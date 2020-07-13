/
pet friendly apartments
175 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hazel Park, MI
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23044 Harding Ave
23044 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*UPDATED HAZEL PARK 3 BEDROOM* - Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Bungalow in the Heart of Hazel Park! Newly Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted throughout, Updated Kitchen w/ Laminate Flooring & Much More! Close to expressways, shopping and
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
936 E Mahan Ave
936 East Mahan Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial with a separate dining room, New carpet in all the rooms, and a nice covered back porch. 1 car garage. Central Air Included.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
467 W. Maxlow
467 West Maxlow Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1138 sqft
467 W. Maxlow Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - WONDERFUL BUNGALOW FOR LEASE! - STEP INSIDE OF THIS WONDERFUL BUNGALOW FOR LEASE! THIS RENOVATED HOME FEATURES KITCHEN W/CERAMIC TILE FLOORING('14) & AMPLE CUPBOARD SPACE FOR STORAGE.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
1412 E Jarvis Avenue
1412 East Jarvis Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Ready to move in 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch for lease. City certified rental. New modern kitchen with quartz countertops; includes high-end appliances: refrigerator, gas cook-top, electric oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
23788 Harding Ave
23788 Harding Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
NO OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULED. PLEASE DRIVE BY HOME BEFORE CONTACTING FOR APPOINTMENT. You MUST go to marilieproperties.com for specific showing instructions.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
436 E MADGE Avenue
436 East Madge Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This wonderfully maintained ranch has an open floor plan with an enclosed front porch and attached garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets and countertops. Washer and dryer hook up. Small back yard is mostly paved for additional parking if needed.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
660 E Robert Ave
660 East Roberts Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION You have to see the interior of this beautiful bungalow! The living room has newer hardwood floors with light grey walls and white trim.
1 Unit Available
Hazel Park
416 Bernhard Ave
416 East Bernhard Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
936 sqft
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN HAZEL PARK. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE LOT W/2 CAR GARAGE AND BUILT IN SEATING.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Park
6 Units Available
Southwest Warren
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Located minutes from I-75 and I-696. This pet-friendly community has a pool, laundry facilities and ample parking. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, storage space and a dining area.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
3106 GARRICK Avenue
3106 Garrick Avenue, Warren, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Nice updated ranch across from the park. Large fenced yard with 2 car garage. Newer paint and carpet, ceramic bath, spacious kitchen and mud room. Some pets negotiable with pet fee. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
615 Ardmore
615 Ardmore Drive, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN FERNDALE $850 - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Ferndale. Ready for move in. Must have poof of income and no evictions. Application fee $50. Call or text 586-480-4610 (RLNE4646004)
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
521 E Chesterfield Street
521 East Chesterfield Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
728 sqft
Cute, clean 2 bedroom ranch, ready for move-in! Large fenced in yard, spacious eat-in kitchen with separate utility/laundry room and hardwood floors in bedrooms. Neutral carpet and paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1786 Annabelle St
1786 Annabelle Street, Ferndale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1053 sqft
THIS HOME IS NEW, NEW, NEW. INTERIOR IS NEW, NEW, NEW. Bordering Royal Oak with easy access to all Freeways. This home has been completely Renovated. This is a rare 2-bedroom, 2 full baths, Ferndale home with over 1,000 SF of living space.
1 Unit Available
Southwest Warren
2183 Woodruff Ave
2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69.
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
1979 Wrenson
1979 Wrenson Street, Ferndale, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1102 sqft
MUST EARN AT LEAST $3900 A MONTH TO QUALIFY Newly painted and new flooring! Be in the heart of it all! Located minutes from downtown Royal Oak & downtown Ferndale.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Park
19 Units Available
Royal Oak
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Madison Heights
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
770 sqft
Your new life at Chatsford Village is enhanced by the responsive services of our management team, including 24-hour emergency maintenance. We cater to your special needs with the number one goal of achieving your complete satisfaction.
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
922 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
5 Units Available
Royal Oak
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
845 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
12 Units Available
Royal Oak
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
977 sqft
Arlington Townhomes and Apartments provide a peaceful setting, while offering a highly desired Royal Oak location that puts you minutes away from the things that are important to you.
3 Units Available
Northwest Warren
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd, Warren, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
800 sqft
Located near the chic Royal Oak complex complete with restaurants and shopping, these units offer picture windows, storage, spacious rooms and upgraded lighting, along with a pool, deck, exercise room and carports.
