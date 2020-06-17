26209 Belanger St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Absolute stunning home with updated flooring and kitchen cabinets. New tub surrounding. New bathroom vanity. No garage and No basement.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2750. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Roseville schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."