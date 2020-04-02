All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:24 PM

504 QUARTER Street

504 Quarter Street · (734) 459-4700
Location

504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI 48307
Renshaw

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless steel appliances, new updated bathrooms with marble flooring and the list goes on!! REFRESHING, IMMACULATE and MOVE IN READY!!! Relax and unwind after a long day on your new deck or entertain all of your family and friends with your HUGE beautiful new white fenced in backyard!! This home has everything you can ask for! It has a DTE insurance plan so it's worry free...MOVE RIGHT IN...HOME READY FOR YOU TO LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 QUARTER Street have any available units?
504 QUARTER Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 QUARTER Street have?
Some of 504 QUARTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 QUARTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 QUARTER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 QUARTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 QUARTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 504 QUARTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 QUARTER Street does offer parking.
Does 504 QUARTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 QUARTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 QUARTER Street have a pool?
No, 504 QUARTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 QUARTER Street have accessible units?
No, 504 QUARTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 QUARTER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 QUARTER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 QUARTER Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 QUARTER Street has units with air conditioning.
