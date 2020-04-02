504 QUARTER Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless steel appliances, new updated bathrooms with marble flooring and the list goes on!! REFRESHING, IMMACULATE and MOVE IN READY!!! Relax and unwind after a long day on your new deck or entertain all of your family and friends with your HUGE beautiful new white fenced in backyard!! This home has everything you can ask for! It has a DTE insurance plan so it's worry free...MOVE RIGHT IN...HOME READY FOR YOU TO LEASE!