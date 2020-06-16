All apartments in Rochester Hills
Find more places like Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester Hills, MI
/
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills

2840 Lower Ridge Dr · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2840 Lower Ridge Dr, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Furnished Suites at Pine Ridge (1 Mile from Troy) · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com

Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs. This listing is a sample of what could be available for your move-in date. This community is located in Rochester Hills, one of the most desirable areas in Metro Detroit. Pine Ridge is 1 mile north of the border from Troy. It is in the general area of M-59, Auburn Rd. and Livernois Rd.

Available features include private entry, fitness center, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryer, renovated units and more.

These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything. Show up, don't sign up! Every detail is included right down to the can opener and ironing board, from sheets to towels and starter paper products and soaps.

HDTV with HD feed (TV in living room only - some units) and WiFi.

We are the turn-key solution, the bridge for whatever is next.

Photos representative of actual suite. Available suites may vary.

Visit MotorCityRelocation.com or call about our suites in Downtown, Midtown, Novi, Troy, Sterling Heights, Auburn Hills, Utica/Shelby Twp.

Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM).

Looking for more unit specific information? Find it here!
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2840-Lower-Ridge-Dr-Rochester-Hills-MI-48307
To place a deposit, check out our website.
https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3248299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have any available units?
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have?
Some of Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills pet-friendly?
No, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills offer parking?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills does offer parking.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have a pool?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills has a pool.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have accessible units?
No, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225
Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Similar Pages

Rochester Hills 1 BedroomsRochester Hills 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Hills Apartments with BalconyRochester Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rochester Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity