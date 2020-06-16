Furnished Apartments in Rochester Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Fully Furnished corporate suite. "Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). More available at MotorCityRelocation.com



Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs. This listing is a sample of what could be available for your move-in date. This community is located in Rochester Hills, one of the most desirable areas in Metro Detroit. Pine Ridge is 1 mile north of the border from Troy. It is in the general area of M-59, Auburn Rd. and Livernois Rd.



Available features include private entry, fitness center, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryer, renovated units and more.



These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything. Show up, don't sign up! Every detail is included right down to the can opener and ironing board, from sheets to towels and starter paper products and soaps.



HDTV with HD feed (TV in living room only - some units) and WiFi.



We are the turn-key solution, the bridge for whatever is next.



Photos representative of actual suite. Available suites may vary.



Visit MotorCityRelocation.com or call about our suites in Downtown, Midtown, Novi, Troy, Sterling Heights, Auburn Hills, Utica/Shelby Twp.



Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM).



http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2840-Lower-Ridge-Dr-Rochester-Hills-MI-48307

https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3248299)