Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:54 AM

1621 STONECREST Drive

1621 Stonecrest Drive · (248) 293-0000
Location

1621 Stonecrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances. Plenty of closets and a master bath! Deck off the dining area, two car garage. Tremendous storage in the basement. A small pet is fine with a $300 non refundable pet fee. No smoking and renters insurance required. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have any available units?
1621 STONECREST Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1621 STONECREST Drive have?
Some of 1621 STONECREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 STONECREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 STONECREST Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 STONECREST Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 STONECREST Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 STONECREST Drive does offer parking.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 STONECREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 STONECREST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 STONECREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 STONECREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 STONECREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 STONECREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
