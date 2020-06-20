1621 STONECREST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great opportunity to live in a quiet area but close to shopping and a easy commute! Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room, hardwood floors in the great room and the kitchen, fireplace, all appliances. Plenty of closets and a master bath! Deck off the dining area, two car garage. Tremendous storage in the basement. A small pet is fine with a $300 non refundable pet fee. No smoking and renters insurance required. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.