159 CADILLAC Street

Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and fridge that are available for the tenant's use. Minimum lease term of 12 months, but prefer 24 months. Security deposit equal to one and one half month's rent. Applicant gross monthly income must be provable and at least 3x the rental rate. Application fee is thirty-five-dollars per applicant. Pets allowed with fees and restrictions (Under 65 pounds, non-aggressive breeds, 2 max. one-hundred-fifty-dollar non-refundable fee and twenty-dollar monthly pet rent per pet.). Non-smoking home.