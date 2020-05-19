All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

159 CADILLAC Street

159 Cadillac Street · (248) 651-2700
Location

159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI 48342

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
dog park
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and fridge that are available for the tenant's use. Minimum lease term of 12 months, but prefer 24 months. Security deposit equal to one and one half month's rent. Applicant gross monthly income must be provable and at least 3x the rental rate. Application fee is thirty-five-dollars per applicant. Pets allowed with fees and restrictions (Under 65 pounds, non-aggressive breeds, 2 max. one-hundred-fifty-dollar non-refundable fee and twenty-dollar monthly pet rent per pet.). Non-smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 CADILLAC Street have any available units?
159 CADILLAC Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 CADILLAC Street have?
Some of 159 CADILLAC Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 CADILLAC Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 CADILLAC Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 CADILLAC Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 CADILLAC Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 CADILLAC Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 CADILLAC Street does offer parking.
Does 159 CADILLAC Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 CADILLAC Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 CADILLAC Street have a pool?
No, 159 CADILLAC Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 CADILLAC Street have accessible units?
No, 159 CADILLAC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 CADILLAC Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 CADILLAC Street does not have units with dishwashers.
