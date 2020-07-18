All apartments in Plymouth
1698 LEXINGTON Street
1698 LEXINGTON Street

1698 Lexington Street · (734) 459-1010
Location

1698 Lexington Street, Plymouth, MI 48170

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great schools, walk to downtown Plymouth, spacious home and yard for enjoying or entertaining. This is the perfect place for you. Need extra space to work from home- 5 beds and an office could be your solution. Kitchen with granite counters and plenty of storage leads to the family room with sliding doors to access the patio and deck. Storage everywhere- entry, laundry, kitchen, baths and beds and more in the basement. Ample yard with perimeter plants and flowers for enjoying or gardening. Walking distance to Bird Elementary and West Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have any available units?
1698 LEXINGTON Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have?
Some of 1698 LEXINGTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1698 LEXINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1698 LEXINGTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1698 LEXINGTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1698 LEXINGTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street offer parking?
No, 1698 LEXINGTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1698 LEXINGTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 1698 LEXINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1698 LEXINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1698 LEXINGTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1698 LEXINGTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1698 LEXINGTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
