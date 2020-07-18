1698 LEXINGTON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

Great schools, walk to downtown Plymouth, spacious home and yard for enjoying or entertaining. This is the perfect place for you. Need extra space to work from home- 5 beds and an office could be your solution. Kitchen with granite counters and plenty of storage leads to the family room with sliding doors to access the patio and deck. Storage everywhere- entry, laundry, kitchen, baths and beds and more in the basement. Ample yard with perimeter plants and flowers for enjoying or gardening. Walking distance to Bird Elementary and West Middle School.