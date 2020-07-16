13121 Woodridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Located just minutes from downtown Plymouth & Old Village. The Ravines of Plymouth are luxurious townhomes that can be found in a newer community situated in a quiet, natural setting that is just minutes away from expressways, shopping & entertainment. These custom condos feature a well-planned Granite Kitchen with designer cabinetry, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a double compartment stainless steel sink with pull-out faucet & a tiled backsplash. This townhome offers a superior sound control system, central air, custom wrought iron/oak rail staircases, a covered front porch, designer base molding, brushed nickel lever hardware, an attached 1-car entry garage & a private Trex deck. You will also find spacious bedrooms, granite bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, oak flooring through-out the entry level, crown molding in the Living/Dining Room & an energy efficient heating system, windows/doorwall.

No Pets or Smoking.