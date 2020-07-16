All apartments in Plymouth
13121 Woodridge Circle

13121 Woodridge Cir · (734) 459-9898
Location

13121 Woodridge Cir, Plymouth, MI 48170

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Located just minutes from downtown Plymouth & Old Village. The Ravines of Plymouth are luxurious townhomes that can be found in a newer community situated in a quiet, natural setting that is just minutes away from expressways, shopping & entertainment. These custom condos feature a well-planned Granite Kitchen with designer cabinetry, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, a double compartment stainless steel sink with pull-out faucet & a tiled backsplash. This townhome offers a superior sound control system, central air, custom wrought iron/oak rail staircases, a covered front porch, designer base molding, brushed nickel lever hardware, an attached 1-car entry garage & a private Trex deck. You will also find spacious bedrooms, granite bathrooms, cathedral ceilings, oak flooring through-out the entry level, crown molding in the Living/Dining Room & an energy efficient heating system, windows/doorwall.
No Pets or Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have any available units?
13121 Woodridge Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13121 Woodridge Circle have?
Some of 13121 Woodridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13121 Woodridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13121 Woodridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13121 Woodridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13121 Woodridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13121 Woodridge Circle offers parking.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13121 Woodridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have a pool?
No, 13121 Woodridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 13121 Woodridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13121 Woodridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13121 Woodridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13121 Woodridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
