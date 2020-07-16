5141 ROCK Run

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo in Potomac Run. First floor features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new quartz countertops, natural gas fireplace in the open living room and dining room areas along with access to the rear deck, office/den space and half bath. Second floor features a master suite with large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with new quartz countertop along with two bedrooms and full bath with new quartz countertop. Basement is partially finished with additional storage/laundry room. New privacy fence to be installed in front entrance area. Monthly rental rate of $1900 includes HOA fee but no utilities. Applications can be submitted online at: https://rental.turbotenant com/properties/313622. Credit score of 650+ preferred, income 3x monthly rental rate.