All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 5141 ROCK Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
5141 ROCK Run
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:16 AM

5141 ROCK Run

5141 Rock Run Street · (248) 344-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5141 Rock Run Street, Oakland County, MI 48322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo in Potomac Run. First floor features a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & new quartz countertops, natural gas fireplace in the open living room and dining room areas along with access to the rear deck, office/den space and half bath. Second floor features a master suite with large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with new quartz countertop along with two bedrooms and full bath with new quartz countertop. Basement is partially finished with additional storage/laundry room. New privacy fence to be installed in front entrance area. Monthly rental rate of $1900 includes HOA fee but no utilities. Applications can be submitted online at: https://rental.turbotenant com/properties/313622. Credit score of 650+ preferred, income 3x monthly rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 ROCK Run have any available units?
5141 ROCK Run has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5141 ROCK Run have?
Some of 5141 ROCK Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 ROCK Run currently offering any rent specials?
5141 ROCK Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 ROCK Run pet-friendly?
No, 5141 ROCK Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 5141 ROCK Run offer parking?
Yes, 5141 ROCK Run offers parking.
Does 5141 ROCK Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5141 ROCK Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 ROCK Run have a pool?
No, 5141 ROCK Run does not have a pool.
Does 5141 ROCK Run have accessible units?
No, 5141 ROCK Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 ROCK Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 ROCK Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 ROCK Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 ROCK Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5141 ROCK Run?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road
Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive
Wolverine Lake, MI 48390
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd
Berkley, MI 48072

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity