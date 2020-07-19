All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5001 Greer Rd # 2

5001 Greer Road · (248) 425-4853
Location

5001 Greer Road, Oakland County, MI 48324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1000 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit in West Bloomfield (Hiller and Greer). Large family room featuring hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Doorwall leading to private large, wrap around deck. Huge master bedroom with skylights and door leading to outside balcony to main level deck. Amazing view of Cass Lake from most rooms. Library/study could be 3rd bedroom. Cass lake swimming privileges. Washer and Dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included and gas, electric, and sewer 50/50 split with lower unit. Very quiet and private. Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smokers. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com. Immediate occupancy. Must See. Won’t last.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have any available units?
5001 Greer Rd # 2 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have?
Some of 5001 Greer Rd # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Greer Rd # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Greer Rd # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Greer Rd # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 offer parking?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have a pool?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have accessible units?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5001 Greer Rd # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5001 Greer Rd # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
