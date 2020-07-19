5001 Greer Rd # 2

Amenities

1000 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit in West Bloomfield (Hiller and Greer). Large family room featuring hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Stylish kitchen with granite counter tops, with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Doorwall leading to private large, wrap around deck. Huge master bedroom with skylights and door leading to outside balcony to main level deck. Amazing view of Cass Lake from most rooms. Library/study could be 3rd bedroom. Cass lake swimming privileges. Washer and Dryer. Water and lawn maintenance included and gas, electric, and sewer 50/50 split with lower unit. Very quiet and private. Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smokers. If interested apply at www.bekamanagement.com. Immediate occupancy. Must See. Won’t last.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.



Broker



No Pets Allowed



