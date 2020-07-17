350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C

Amenities

Luxurious condo in a very nice and peaceful area. This condo is near major schools/university and has easy access to major freeways. The shopping centers and grocery stores are within walking distance. This condo is a 2 bedroom 2 baths with over 1,100+ sqft living space. There are private parking lots for each resident. The condo’s community has a nice clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts. Carpet throughout the unit. There is a nice fireplace located in the living room. Bedrooms are nicely carpeted. Master bedroom has its own bathroom which is covered with ceramic. There are lots of closet and storage spaces. Amenities includes: Stove, Fridge, microwave, dishwasher, storage. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Call or Text (734) 818-5480

Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in history. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management



(RLNE5828938)