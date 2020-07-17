All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C

350 Billingsgate Court · (800) 508-6821
Location

350 Billingsgate Court, Oakland County, MI 48301

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Luxurious condo in a very nice and peaceful area. This condo is near major schools/university and has easy access to major freeways. The shopping centers and grocery stores are within walking distance. This condo is a 2 bedroom 2 baths with over 1,100+ sqft living space. There are private parking lots for each resident. The condo’s community has a nice clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts. Carpet throughout the unit. There is a nice fireplace located in the living room. Bedrooms are nicely carpeted. Master bedroom has its own bathroom which is covered with ceramic. There are lots of closet and storage spaces. Amenities includes: Stove, Fridge, microwave, dishwasher, storage. Tenant pays for gas and electric. Call or Text (734) 818-5480
Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be 3 times the amount of rent-Proof of income will be required-No evictions in history. Managed by NCDG Realty & Property Management

(RLNE5828938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have any available units?
350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have?
Some of 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C offers parking.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C has a pool.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have accessible units?
No, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.
