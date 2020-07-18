3150 E BRADFORD Drive

Amenities
Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck. Features include New Kitchen, Butler's Pantry/Wet Bar, Spa-like Bathrooms with Rain Showers, Master Soaking Tub and Huge Finished Basement with Exercise area and Vintage lounge area. Bring your suitcase and Move Right In! 3rd bedroom currently used as a den. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY through September. 1 MONTH MINIMUM. Pets negotiable.