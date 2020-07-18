All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

3150 E BRADFORD Drive

3150 East Bradford Drive · (248) 644-6700
Location

3150 East Bradford Drive, Oakland County, MI 48301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2264 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck. Features include New Kitchen, Butler's Pantry/Wet Bar, Spa-like Bathrooms with Rain Showers, Master Soaking Tub and Huge Finished Basement with Exercise area and Vintage lounge area. Bring your suitcase and Move Right In! 3rd bedroom currently used as a den. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY through September. 1 MONTH MINIMUM. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have any available units?
3150 E BRADFORD Drive has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have?
Some of 3150 E BRADFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 E BRADFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3150 E BRADFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 E BRADFORD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3150 E BRADFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3150 E BRADFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
