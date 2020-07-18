3150 E BRADFORD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Newly Renovated FURNISHED SUMMER/EXECUTIVE RENTAL in Bloomfield Townships' Westchester Village! Bright & Beautiful Stylish 3 Bed 3.5 Open Plan Ranch ideal for entertaining, working from home or relaxing on the Backyard Deck. Features include New Kitchen, Butler's Pantry/Wet Bar, Spa-like Bathrooms with Rain Showers, Master Soaking Tub and Huge Finished Basement with Exercise area and Vintage lounge area. Bring your suitcase and Move Right In! 3rd bedroom currently used as a den. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY through September. 1 MONTH MINIMUM. Pets negotiable.