2805 Invitational Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This home has all the amenities! The home sets on a large lot with a deep back yard backing the gold course green. The home has a three car garage and central air. The floors are beautiful wood and the entire home is finished in custom wood-work. There is on the main floor a den, formal dining room, half bath, large dining area in kitchen, utility room with sink and walk in closets for storage. The family room has a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops and an impressive island. The kitchen has a large pantry The appliances are included: built in stove-top, oven/range, fridge,microwave and dishwasher. The upstairs has spacious bedrooms. The Master has a large full bath with Jacuzzi and walk in shower with custom stone tile. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. The basement is finished and great for entertaining. The basement also has a half bath. Additional options for club swimming pool, tennis court and golf course use available.