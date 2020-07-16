All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

2805 Invitational Drive

2805 Invitational Drive · (248) 288-3500
Location

2805 Invitational Drive, Oakland County, MI 48363

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This home has all the amenities! The home sets on a large lot with a deep back yard backing the gold course green. The home has a three car garage and central air. The floors are beautiful wood and the entire home is finished in custom wood-work. There is on the main floor a den, formal dining room, half bath, large dining area in kitchen, utility room with sink and walk in closets for storage. The family room has a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has granite counter tops and an impressive island. The kitchen has a large pantry The appliances are included: built in stove-top, oven/range, fridge,microwave and dishwasher. The upstairs has spacious bedrooms. The Master has a large full bath with Jacuzzi and walk in shower with custom stone tile. The bedrooms have large walk in closets. The basement is finished and great for entertaining. The basement also has a half bath. Additional options for club swimming pool, tennis court and golf course use available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Invitational Drive have any available units?
2805 Invitational Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2805 Invitational Drive have?
Some of 2805 Invitational Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Invitational Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Invitational Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Invitational Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Invitational Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Invitational Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Invitational Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Invitational Drive has a pool.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Invitational Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Invitational Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Invitational Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2805 Invitational Drive has units with air conditioning.
