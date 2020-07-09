All apartments in Oakland County
21329 Ithaca Ave

21329 Ithaca Avenue · (248) 289-5871
Location

21329 Ithaca Avenue, Oakland County, MI 48220
Oak Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $849 · Avail. now

$849

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.

The kitchen is minimalist, like a blank palette -- it's effectively a square empty room with a gas stove hookup and a small section of wall dropped back a few feet to make room for a small counter and a sink without taking up any area within the footprint of the space. This means there's plenty of room for customization.

The bathroom is straightforward and functional, with no unnecessary details to make it hard to keep clean. A pedestal sink made to prevent water from pooling on top, a vinyl floor, and a tile tub surround - all minimize the damage potential of any major spills, and the medicine cabinet behind the mirror is big enough to keep all your basic toiletries without clutter.

The front door opens right into the living room, with its cheery, maple-stained hardwood, double front windows, and all-purpose greige walls. One doorway opens into the kitchen and the other into the back hall --which also opens into the kitchen for maximum cyclicality.

Both bedrooms are graced with carpet to ensure no flinching when your feet hit the floor in the morning. Each also has a folding-door closet and is wired for cable.

Outside, the lawns consist of grass and flat land, with a few decorative shrubs in the front -- great for playing or chillaxing in, and not hard on the elbow grease, either. A small porch out front has a solid awning overhead to keep the elements at bay while you enjoy the view and fresh air.

Rent is $849 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5049888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have any available units?
21329 Ithaca Ave has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21329 Ithaca Ave have?
Some of 21329 Ithaca Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21329 Ithaca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21329 Ithaca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21329 Ithaca Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21329 Ithaca Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21329 Ithaca Ave offers parking.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21329 Ithaca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have a pool?
Yes, 21329 Ithaca Ave has a pool.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have accessible units?
No, 21329 Ithaca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21329 Ithaca Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21329 Ithaca Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21329 Ithaca Ave has units with air conditioning.
