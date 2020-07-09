21329 Ithaca Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool air conditioning carpet

A 2 Bedroom Bungalow that is strategically located in Oak Park. Just a 10-minute walk from the nearest grocery (Kroger), within a 5 minute drive from Super & Food market, and just 3 blocks from the Kingswood Hospital.



The kitchen is minimalist, like a blank palette -- it's effectively a square empty room with a gas stove hookup and a small section of wall dropped back a few feet to make room for a small counter and a sink without taking up any area within the footprint of the space. This means there's plenty of room for customization.



The bathroom is straightforward and functional, with no unnecessary details to make it hard to keep clean. A pedestal sink made to prevent water from pooling on top, a vinyl floor, and a tile tub surround - all minimize the damage potential of any major spills, and the medicine cabinet behind the mirror is big enough to keep all your basic toiletries without clutter.



The front door opens right into the living room, with its cheery, maple-stained hardwood, double front windows, and all-purpose greige walls. One doorway opens into the kitchen and the other into the back hall --which also opens into the kitchen for maximum cyclicality.



Both bedrooms are graced with carpet to ensure no flinching when your feet hit the floor in the morning. Each also has a folding-door closet and is wired for cable.



Outside, the lawns consist of grass and flat land, with a few decorative shrubs in the front -- great for playing or chillaxing in, and not hard on the elbow grease, either. A small porch out front has a solid awning overhead to keep the elements at bay while you enjoy the view and fresh air.



Rent is $849 per month and the security deposit required is 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5049888)