1987 EAGLE POINTE

Amenities
Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites. Lease includes water/sewer, snow removal and exterior maintenance. Elegant club house,membership available for golf, tennis, pool and fine dining. No smoking, No pets.1.5 mo SD, $350.00 clean fee to be used when vacate. See attached application procedure. NO SECTION 8, AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS. Available 10/2020. MUST BE 24 HR NOTICE TO SHOW.