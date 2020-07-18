1987 EAGLE POINTE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites. Lease includes water/sewer, snow removal and exterior maintenance. Elegant club house,membership available for golf, tennis, pool and fine dining. No smoking, No pets.1.5 mo SD, $350.00 clean fee to be used when vacate. See attached application procedure. NO SECTION 8, AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS. Available 10/2020. MUST BE 24 HR NOTICE TO SHOW.