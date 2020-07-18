All apartments in Oakland County
1987 EAGLE POINTE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

1987 EAGLE POINTE

1987 Eagle Pointe · (248) 888-9133
Location

1987 Eagle Pointe, Oakland County, MI 48304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful heathers golf community. Close to 75. Open airy floor plan very neutral decor. Master suite with oversize bathroom + walk in closet. Breakfast bar in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace for wintery nites. Lease includes water/sewer, snow removal and exterior maintenance. Elegant club house,membership available for golf, tennis, pool and fine dining. No smoking, No pets.1.5 mo SD, $350.00 clean fee to be used when vacate. See attached application procedure. NO SECTION 8, AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS. Available 10/2020. MUST BE 24 HR NOTICE TO SHOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have any available units?
1987 EAGLE POINTE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have?
Some of 1987 EAGLE POINTE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1987 EAGLE POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
1987 EAGLE POINTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 EAGLE POINTE pet-friendly?
No, 1987 EAGLE POINTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE offer parking?
Yes, 1987 EAGLE POINTE offers parking.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1987 EAGLE POINTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 1987 EAGLE POINTE has a pool.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have accessible units?
No, 1987 EAGLE POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1987 EAGLE POINTE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 EAGLE POINTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1987 EAGLE POINTE does not have units with air conditioning.
