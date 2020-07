1970 KLINGENSMITH Road

Amenities

ALL SPORTS LAKEFRONT ON SQUARE LAKE! THIS BLOOMFIELD ON SQUARE LAKE SECOND FLOOR CONDO IS UPDATED FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS AND OVER 1,200 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE. BRAZILIAN WOOD FLOORS THROUGH THE LIVING ROOM WITH DOOR WALL LEADING YOU TO BALCONY WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE LAKE! MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. NEWER CARPET, IN-UNIT SIDE BY SIDE WASHER AND DRYER, EXTRA CLOSET SPACE. ONE CARPORT SPACE WITH STORAGE AREA. HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700 WITH EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE DUE WITH LEASE APPLICATION. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTHS RENT AND $300.00 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE WITH EXECUTED LEASE! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.VA.I. AGENT OWNER.