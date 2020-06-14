All apartments in Muskegon
Find more places like 409 Houston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Muskegon, MI
/
409 Houston Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

409 Houston Avenue

409 Houston Avenue · (231) 903-4427 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Muskegon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

409 Houston Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441
Nelson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 409 Houston Avenue · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon - Spacious three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon with full unfinished basement, off-street parking and enclosed porch. Recently remodeled inside and out! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric, all other utilities are included. Renters insurance required. No pets.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Houston Avenue have any available units?
409 Houston Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muskegon, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Houston Avenue have?
Some of 409 Houston Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Houston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 Houston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Houston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 Houston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Muskegon.
Does 409 Houston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 Houston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 409 Houston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Houston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Houston Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 Houston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 Houston Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 409 Houston Avenue has accessible units.
Does 409 Houston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Houston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 409 Houston Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossings Apartments
834 S Sheridan Dr
Muskegon, MI 49442

Similar Pages

Muskegon 3 BedroomsMuskegon Apartments with Balcony
Muskegon Dog Friendly ApartmentsMuskegon Pet Friendly Places
Muskegon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MIZeeland, MISpring Lake, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Muskegon Community CollegeCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community CollegeHope College
Aquinas College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity