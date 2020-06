Amenities

UNIT 202!! 2 year lease. Large condo with open concept and spacious bedrooms. Located in rear of complex. Laundry facility on entry level. Covered parking and storage closet in hall next to unit. Close to major highways and shopping. Lamphere schools. No smoking or pets. $50 fee for background check. Application will be given. Will need copy of drivers license and at least 2 pay stubs with proof of employment.