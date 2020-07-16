All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

55674 Shelby Road

55674 Shelby Rd · (586) 419-9900
Location

55674 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI 48316

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 55674 Shelby Road · Avail. now

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Adult Community Living – 1 Bedroom + Den Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Our luxury 1 Bedroom with included Den, 1 Bath, 800 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek Metro Park, Stoney Creek Golf Course and Macomb Orchard Trail, a 23 miles of hiking and biking path. All apartments have secured entrances, exterior video monitoring and security systems. Enjoy access to an elegant 2-story lobby gathering room to meet friends and bond with other residents. Each unit has a private patio or balcony with door wall access. Spacious kitchens have built-in stove and refrigerator, ceramic tiled bathrooms, and private laundry room with in-unit washer and dryer. Beautiful window treatments are included along with carpeting throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Perhaps the best part of our biggest unit option is the den space. This bonus space can be used as an office, reading room or sleeping area for visiting guests.
Control your own comfort with individually controlled air conditioning and heating. All units have well-lit, easy access elevators and a safety weather shelter in each building. Carport available at extra fee. Sorry no pets allowed, 24-months lease required. Minimum 625 FICO scores. Please contact Greg Gagnon via the link provided to schedule an appointment or call 586-419-9900.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4359985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55674 Shelby Road have any available units?
55674 Shelby Road has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55674 Shelby Road have?
Some of 55674 Shelby Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55674 Shelby Road currently offering any rent specials?
55674 Shelby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55674 Shelby Road pet-friendly?
No, 55674 Shelby Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 55674 Shelby Road offer parking?
Yes, 55674 Shelby Road offers parking.
Does 55674 Shelby Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55674 Shelby Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55674 Shelby Road have a pool?
No, 55674 Shelby Road does not have a pool.
Does 55674 Shelby Road have accessible units?
No, 55674 Shelby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 55674 Shelby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 55674 Shelby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55674 Shelby Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55674 Shelby Road has units with air conditioning.
