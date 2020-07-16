55674 Shelby Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking lobby

Adult Community Living – 1 Bedroom + Den Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Our luxury 1 Bedroom with included Den, 1 Bath, 800 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek Metro Park, Stoney Creek Golf Course and Macomb Orchard Trail, a 23 miles of hiking and biking path. All apartments have secured entrances, exterior video monitoring and security systems. Enjoy access to an elegant 2-story lobby gathering room to meet friends and bond with other residents. Each unit has a private patio or balcony with door wall access. Spacious kitchens have built-in stove and refrigerator, ceramic tiled bathrooms, and private laundry room with in-unit washer and dryer. Beautiful window treatments are included along with carpeting throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Perhaps the best part of our biggest unit option is the den space. This bonus space can be used as an office, reading room or sleeping area for visiting guests.

Control your own comfort with individually controlled air conditioning and heating. All units have well-lit, easy access elevators and a safety weather shelter in each building. Carport available at extra fee. Sorry no pets allowed, 24-months lease required. Minimum 625 FICO scores. Please contact Greg Gagnon via the link provided to schedule an appointment or call 586-419-9900.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4359985)