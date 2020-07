Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019. There is also a private patio with a 1 car detached garage. Our Qualifications* 500+ Credit Score* No Evictions* Good Rental History* Clean Criminal Background For Past 5 Years* Good Standing Credit with DTE & Consumers Energy* Cannot Be Under A Current Bankruptcy* Income Qualification 3.5x The Rental Rate*** Must have an approved application to schedule a showing***