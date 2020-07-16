39099 Garfield

Amenities

Excellent Location in one of the best plaza's in Clinton Twp Traffic Counts exceed 30,000 daily Unit is located between Dena Marie's Salon and Jets - 130 parking spaces Lease is a gross- tenant pays own water gas and electric . Minimum 1 year lease. Current tenants in plaza include Restaurant, Bakery, Retail, Salon/Barber, Optical, Health and Wellness. Lease provided by Landlord. The complex is recently painted and has excellent curb appeal parking lot was resurfaced ( NNN lease amount is $13 per sq ft - 3 for CAM) Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.