Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:33 AM

39099 Garfield

39099 Garfield Road · (586) 263-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39099 Garfield Road, Macomb County, MI 48038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Location in one of the best plaza's in Clinton Twp Traffic Counts exceed 30,000 daily Unit is located between Dena Marie's Salon and Jets - 130 parking spaces Lease is a gross- tenant pays own water gas and electric . Minimum 1 year lease. Current tenants in plaza include Restaurant, Bakery, Retail, Salon/Barber, Optical, Health and Wellness. Lease provided by Landlord. The complex is recently painted and has excellent curb appeal parking lot was resurfaced ( NNN lease amount is $13 per sq ft - 3 for CAM) Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video tour and the photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39099 Garfield have any available units?
39099 Garfield has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 39099 Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
39099 Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39099 Garfield pet-friendly?
No, 39099 Garfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 39099 Garfield offer parking?
Yes, 39099 Garfield offers parking.
Does 39099 Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39099 Garfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39099 Garfield have a pool?
No, 39099 Garfield does not have a pool.
Does 39099 Garfield have accessible units?
No, 39099 Garfield does not have accessible units.
Does 39099 Garfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 39099 Garfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39099 Garfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 39099 Garfield does not have units with air conditioning.
