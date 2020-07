Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Nice end unit townhouse with patio. 2 bedroom and one and a half bathroom in very desirable area. Laminate flooring in kitchen, nook and living room. All appliances included with newer washer/dryer, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and Disposal. New paint all throughout. Very clean basement with laundry area. Move in condition. Enjoy pool area in hot summer days. One month and a half security deposit plus one month rent are required to move in.