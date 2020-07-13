All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

20516 15 Mile Road

20516 15 Mile Road · (586) 764-2806
Location

20516 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI 48035

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Limitless Opportunity To Run Your Own Business! Established/ High Traffic Barbershop/Salon for lease. Prime location! Owner has been in business for 30+ years. He also owns the plaza so ensure that the lot is kept up and businesses are present. He is looking to retire and looking for the next owner operator. Great opportunity to run your own business! Almost everything present during the showing from chairs and equipment to tanning booths are an option to stay with seller financing or cash. Only takes $50 per day to run & maintain (total cost). Business can fit 10+ barber chairs, has multiple tanning beds, security system, bedroom, office, laundry room, small tvs at all stations, candy machines & much more!! Looking for hard working, ambitious & motivated individual to take over the business. For More Information or A Showing call Agent. We will need it scheduled 24 hours in advance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20516 15 Mile Road have any available units?
20516 15 Mile Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20516 15 Mile Road currently offering any rent specials?
20516 15 Mile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20516 15 Mile Road pet-friendly?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road offer parking?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not offer parking.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road have a pool?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not have a pool.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road have accessible units?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20516 15 Mile Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20516 15 Mile Road does not have units with air conditioning.
