20516 15 Mile Road

Limitless Opportunity To Run Your Own Business! Established/ High Traffic Barbershop/Salon for lease. Prime location! Owner has been in business for 30+ years. He also owns the plaza so ensure that the lot is kept up and businesses are present. He is looking to retire and looking for the next owner operator. Great opportunity to run your own business! Almost everything present during the showing from chairs and equipment to tanning booths are an option to stay with seller financing or cash. Only takes $50 per day to run & maintain (total cost). Business can fit 10+ barber chairs, has multiple tanning beds, security system, bedroom, office, laundry room, small tvs at all stations, candy machines & much more!! Looking for hard working, ambitious & motivated individual to take over the business. For More Information or A Showing call Agent. We will need it scheduled 24 hours in advance!