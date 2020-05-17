9904 Flamingo Street

Amenities

Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout. Kitchen with two pantry cabinets and all appliances. Family room lined with windows overlooking backyard, cozy stack stone gas fireplace, and new wood plank look vinyl flooring. Washer/dryer included. Lots of storage in full, unfinished basement. Patio with privacy screen for outdoor entertaining. Fenced backyard. 2-car detached garage with door opener. Just a few houses from Devon-Aire Park, which offers playground and picnic area, baseball field and ice rink. Avbl for move-in Jun 1. Minimum 1 year lease, no smoking, min monthly household gross income of $4K, pets negotiable with 2 pet max. Use application and lease attached to listing.