All apartments in Livonia
Find more places like 9904 Flamingo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livonia, MI
/
9904 Flamingo Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:27 PM

9904 Flamingo Street

9904 Flamingo Street · (248) 894-7356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livonia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI 48150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout. Kitchen with two pantry cabinets and all appliances. Family room lined with windows overlooking backyard, cozy stack stone gas fireplace, and new wood plank look vinyl flooring. Washer/dryer included. Lots of storage in full, unfinished basement. Patio with privacy screen for outdoor entertaining. Fenced backyard. 2-car detached garage with door opener. Just a few houses from Devon-Aire Park, which offers playground and picnic area, baseball field and ice rink. Avbl for move-in Jun 1. Minimum 1 year lease, no smoking, min monthly household gross income of $4K, pets negotiable with 2 pet max. Use application and lease attached to listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Flamingo Street have any available units?
9904 Flamingo Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Flamingo Street have?
Some of 9904 Flamingo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Flamingo Street currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Flamingo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Flamingo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9904 Flamingo Street is pet friendly.
Does 9904 Flamingo Street offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Flamingo Street does offer parking.
Does 9904 Flamingo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9904 Flamingo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Flamingo Street have a pool?
No, 9904 Flamingo Street does not have a pool.
Does 9904 Flamingo Street have accessible units?
No, 9904 Flamingo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Flamingo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Flamingo Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9904 Flamingo Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Livonia 1 BedroomsLivonia Apartments with Garage
Livonia Apartments with GymLivonia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Livonia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MI
Inkster, MIWalled Lake, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Schoolcraft CollegeMadonna University
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity