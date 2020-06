39205 LYNDON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.5 UPDATED BATHS~MASTER BEDROOM WITH HALF BATH~UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES APPLIANCES~HARD WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY~NEWER/UPDATED ITEMS~NEW CARPETING IN FAMILY ROOM, WINDOWS, ROOF, ELECTRICAL, MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR,LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK~WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED~GREAT FINISHED BASEMENT~2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DOOR OPENER~ALL OF THIS A LIVONIA SCHOOLS~LANDLORD IS NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME~$200 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE~ PLEASE SUBMIT FULL CREDIT REPORT FROM ALL 3 CREDIT BUREAUS EXPERIAN, TRANSUNION & EXQUIFAX, WITH APPLICATION~COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE~2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS~NO SMOKING OR PETS, PLEASE DO NOT CALL TO ASK ABOUT PETS~NEIGHBORHOOD HAS SWIM CLUB (FEE TO JOIN), PARK, TENNIS COURTS, BASEBALL COURTS, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WALKING/BIKING TRAILS, BASKETBALL COURTS!