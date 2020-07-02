37350 VARGO Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This wonderfully updated and maintained ranch style home is awaiting it's new tenants! The home boasts a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless built-in appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. The kitchen is open to the family room with a natural fireplace, cathedral ceiling and access to the patio in the large fenced yard. Upon entering the home you will find the living room and then down the hall, three nice size bedrooms all with hardwood flooring.

The finished basement features a second kitchen, an awesome open area, laundry room, a full bath and plenty of storage! The Livonia location is close to I-96, I-275, Laurel Park Mall, Restaurants and so much more. This home will not disappoint! Please submit the completed attached Application along with the following: Full credit report, Last 2 months of pay stubs, Verification Letter from employer, Your ID, and if possible a letter from your current Landlord.

NO smoking and NO pets.