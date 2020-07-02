All apartments in Livonia
37350 VARGO Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

37350 VARGO Street

37350 Vargo Street · (734) 981-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37350 Vargo Street, Livonia, MI 48152

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This wonderfully updated and maintained ranch style home is awaiting it's new tenants! The home boasts a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless built-in appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters. The kitchen is open to the family room with a natural fireplace, cathedral ceiling and access to the patio in the large fenced yard. Upon entering the home you will find the living room and then down the hall, three nice size bedrooms all with hardwood flooring.
The finished basement features a second kitchen, an awesome open area, laundry room, a full bath and plenty of storage! The Livonia location is close to I-96, I-275, Laurel Park Mall, Restaurants and so much more. This home will not disappoint! Please submit the completed attached Application along with the following: Full credit report, Last 2 months of pay stubs, Verification Letter from employer, Your ID, and if possible a letter from your current Landlord.
NO smoking and NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 37350 VARGO Street have any available units?
37350 VARGO Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 37350 VARGO Street have?
Some of 37350 VARGO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37350 VARGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
37350 VARGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37350 VARGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 37350 VARGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 37350 VARGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 37350 VARGO Street offers parking.
Does 37350 VARGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37350 VARGO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37350 VARGO Street have a pool?
No, 37350 VARGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 37350 VARGO Street have accessible units?
No, 37350 VARGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37350 VARGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37350 VARGO Street has units with dishwashers.

