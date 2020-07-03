All apartments in Livonia
Find more places like 19412 ANGLING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livonia, MI
/
19412 ANGLING Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

19412 ANGLING Street

19412 Angling Street · (248) 882-5073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livonia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

19412 Angling Street, Livonia, MI 48152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great home features a rare 3 car attached garage. The corner lot offers a nice spacious front and backyard. The drive way is more then enough space for multiple cars. There is a ton of storage space that includes a basement and an enclosed breezeway as a bonus room with a pantry. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and an extra shower in the basement. The living room is very large and there is a dining room. The home is tucked away in a nice and quiet neighborhood, with a location that sits near 8 Mile, Telegraph, Grand River, I-696 and I-96 for easy access anywhere. The home is very well maintained, clean and ready to move in. The schools are very close by, Hearthstone and Botsford Park are right across the street. Food, shopping, entertainment and Farmington Hills Beaumont are all in the immediate area. $30 application, $300 cleaning fee, 1.5 month security deposit and first months rent due prior to occupancy. Current income, job history & credit will be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19412 ANGLING Street have any available units?
19412 ANGLING Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
Is 19412 ANGLING Street currently offering any rent specials?
19412 ANGLING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19412 ANGLING Street pet-friendly?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street offer parking?
Yes, 19412 ANGLING Street offers parking.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street have a pool?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street does not have a pool.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street have accessible units?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19412 ANGLING Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19412 ANGLING Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19412 ANGLING Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Livonia 1 BedroomsLivonia 2 Bedrooms
Livonia Apartments with PoolsLivonia Pet Friendly Places
Livonia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIMount Clemens, MILincoln Park, MIHazel Park, MI
Riverview, MITaylor, MIDundee, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Schoolcraft CollegeMadonna University
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity