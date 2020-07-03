19412 ANGLING Street

Amenities

This great home features a rare 3 car attached garage. The corner lot offers a nice spacious front and backyard. The drive way is more then enough space for multiple cars. There is a ton of storage space that includes a basement and an enclosed breezeway as a bonus room with a pantry. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and an extra shower in the basement. The living room is very large and there is a dining room. The home is tucked away in a nice and quiet neighborhood, with a location that sits near 8 Mile, Telegraph, Grand River, I-696 and I-96 for easy access anywhere. The home is very well maintained, clean and ready to move in. The schools are very close by, Hearthstone and Botsford Park are right across the street. Food, shopping, entertainment and Farmington Hills Beaumont are all in the immediate area. $30 application, $300 cleaning fee, 1.5 month security deposit and first months rent due prior to occupancy. Current income, job history & credit will be verified.