14931 FARMINGTON Road

Amenities
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf. Price points from 1280 to 1500 per month. Rent Includes: Gas for Heat and Cook stove! Water & Sewer, Central Air Conditioning! Access to Community Building with "Gathering Room, Large Shared Kitchen, Fitness Center, Pool & Wet Spa! Security Camera's Throughout! Each Suite will have its' own Covered Carport( Planned Install Spring/Summer of this year!) See your Realtor for viewings!