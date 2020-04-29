14931 FARMINGTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities carport elevator gym parking pool hot tub

Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf. Price points from 1280 to 1500 per month. Rent Includes: Gas for Heat and Cook stove! Water & Sewer, Central Air Conditioning! Access to Community Building with "Gathering Room, Large Shared Kitchen, Fitness Center, Pool & Wet Spa! Security Camera's Throughout! Each Suite will have its' own Covered Carport( Planned Install Spring/Summer of this year!) See your Realtor for viewings!