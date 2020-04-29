All apartments in Livonia
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

14931 FARMINGTON Road

14931 Farmington Road · (734) 516-1336
Location

14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI 48154
SMB Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf. Price points from 1280 to 1500 per month. Rent Includes: Gas for Heat and Cook stove! Water & Sewer, Central Air Conditioning! Access to Community Building with "Gathering Room, Large Shared Kitchen, Fitness Center, Pool & Wet Spa! Security Camera's Throughout! Each Suite will have its' own Covered Carport( Planned Install Spring/Summer of this year!) See your Realtor for viewings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have any available units?
14931 FARMINGTON Road has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have?
Some of 14931 FARMINGTON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14931 FARMINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
14931 FARMINGTON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14931 FARMINGTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 14931 FARMINGTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 14931 FARMINGTON Road does offer parking.
Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14931 FARMINGTON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have a pool?
Yes, 14931 FARMINGTON Road has a pool.
Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 14931 FARMINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14931 FARMINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14931 FARMINGTON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
