14082 WOODSIDE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean. Formal living room, family room with fireplace, 2 car side entry garage and basement with lots of storage shelving. Energy efficient features include: high efficiency furnace, interruptible central air, 5 year old water heater, extra insulation and replacement windows. Newer refrigerator, washer & dryer. Brand new range, microwave and dishwasher being installed. Fenced lot with beautiful brick paver patio and storage shed. Without a doubt this is the finest home available for lease in the area. 1st month rent and 1 1/2 months security deposit required. No pets or smokers. Available immediately. $100 application fee on accepted lease. Lease acceptance subject to owner approving credit and background check. Owner prefers long term lease. Most furniture has been removed.