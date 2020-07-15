All apartments in Livonia
14082 WOODSIDE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:40 AM

14082 WOODSIDE

14082 Woodside Street · (248) 444-1825
Location

14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI 48154
SMB Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean. Formal living room, family room with fireplace, 2 car side entry garage and basement with lots of storage shelving. Energy efficient features include: high efficiency furnace, interruptible central air, 5 year old water heater, extra insulation and replacement windows. Newer refrigerator, washer & dryer. Brand new range, microwave and dishwasher being installed. Fenced lot with beautiful brick paver patio and storage shed. Without a doubt this is the finest home available for lease in the area. 1st month rent and 1 1/2 months security deposit required. No pets or smokers. Available immediately. $100 application fee on accepted lease. Lease acceptance subject to owner approving credit and background check. Owner prefers long term lease. Most furniture has been removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14082 WOODSIDE have any available units?
14082 WOODSIDE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 14082 WOODSIDE have?
Some of 14082 WOODSIDE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14082 WOODSIDE currently offering any rent specials?
14082 WOODSIDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14082 WOODSIDE pet-friendly?
No, 14082 WOODSIDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 14082 WOODSIDE offer parking?
Yes, 14082 WOODSIDE offers parking.
Does 14082 WOODSIDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14082 WOODSIDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14082 WOODSIDE have a pool?
No, 14082 WOODSIDE does not have a pool.
Does 14082 WOODSIDE have accessible units?
No, 14082 WOODSIDE does not have accessible units.
Does 14082 WOODSIDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14082 WOODSIDE has units with dishwashers.
