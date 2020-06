Amenities

2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow maintenance. Cat friendly (limit 2). No dogs allowed. $300 non-refundable pet fee. $25 monthly pet fee. No smoking allowed. There are two houses on one lot. The driveway is shared and runs from Bement St to a back alley. House can be accessed from Bement St or the alley behind the house.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



