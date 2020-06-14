Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM

32 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
785 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$649
734 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,310
717 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
734 sqft
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Old Town
6 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
4 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$745
664 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
545 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Lansing
3 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$640
483 sqft
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
1 of 7

Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
610 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Westwind Townhomes
225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
900 sqft
Units have private entrance, patio, and washer dryer hookup. Community features private garages, online payments, and is pet friendly. Located just off of CATA bus line and US-496.
1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
739 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
1 of 2

Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Forest
1 Unit Available
1023-1 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-1 N. Walnut Available 07/15/20 1-BDR Apartment - 1st Floor - Pet Friendly - 1-bedroom 1-bath apartment on the first floor of a 4-unit building. Private entrance with a covered back porch. Shared parking behind complex with plenty of space.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Downtown Lansing
1 Unit Available
927 West Shiawassee Street - 2
927 West Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
700 sqft
Eagle Manor Apartments is an 11-unit apartment community closely located to Downtown Lansing. The complex features large, 1-bedroom apartments. The current tenants are friendly and welcoming.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Downtown Lansing
1 Unit Available
326 East Hillsdale - 3
326 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood! Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town. Beautifully designed units in a quiet building near a large park on the river with kayak/boat launch.
Results within 1 mile of Lansing
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$957
680 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$893
738 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
33 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$985
808 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.

June 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lansing rents held steady over the past month

Lansing rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lansing stand at $702 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Lansing's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lansing, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Lansing rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lansing has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lansing is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lansing's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lansing.
    • While rents in Lansing remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lansing than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lansing.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Lansing
    $700
    $870
    0.1%
    0.4%
    East Lansing
    $800
    $990
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Holt
    $710
    $880
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Okemos
    $860
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Haslett
    $630
    $780
    0.5%
    1.2%
    DeWitt
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

