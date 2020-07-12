/
downtown lansing
76 Apartments for rent in Downtown Lansing, Lansing, MI
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$610
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$610
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Michigan State and Cooley Law School. Residents enjoy units with air conditioner and disposal. Community offers BBQ area, free parking, laundry facilities, and short-term lease options.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
515 Cherry Street - 4
515 Cherry St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Cute 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment near downtown Lansing! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch. Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
331 East Hillsdale Street - 9
331 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 3rd floor unit.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
317 E Hillsdale St - 2
317 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
650 sqft
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment with finished basement! Upper level of duplex conveniently located within walking distance from downtown Lansing's restaurants and shops, River Street Park, and just a few minutes drive from Cooley Law School, Lansing
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
515 Cherry Street - 3
515 Cherry Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
Cute 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment near downtown Lansing! Located in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood, right next to a huge park on the river with kayak and boat launch. Walkable to Washington Square and REO Town.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
326 East Hillsdale - 4
326 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 1st floor unit.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
322 E. Hillsdale - 2, 322.5 E. Hillsdale
322 East Hillsdale Street, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super cute 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment! Upstairs unit in a beautifully remodeled duplex in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood! Custom shower, butcher block counter top, awesome fixtures. Located in Lansing's Cherry Hill Neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Lansing
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
12 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$595
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023-2 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-2 N. Walnut Available 09/01/20 Remodeled 1-BDR 1-BTH Apt Near LCC/Cooley- Pet Friendly - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level. Spacious bedroom. Bathroom has stand-up shower only, no tub.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
711 Britten Ave
711 Britten Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1313 West Barnes Avenue
1313 West Barnes Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautiful home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large backyard, detached garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. *NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. Rental rate is $975.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
811 Summerville Avenue
811 Summerville Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
This wonderful home is located at 811 Summerville Ave. Conveniently located minutes from, Frandor, Downtown, and easy access to the highway. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Lansing
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$721
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.