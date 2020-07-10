Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Lansing, MI with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Groesbeck Area
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1049 sqft
On the east side of Lansing near Highway 127. Two-bedroom apartment homes feature gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and high ceilings. The park-like community amenities include a gym, a coffee bar and outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
12 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$647
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1011 Runaway Bay Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$897
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
955 sqft
Great location close parks, shopping, and multiple interstates. Community includes tennis courts, volleyball, and dog park. Units have washer and dryer, generous storage, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,097
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Verndale Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent, just minutes from the Lansing mall. Our apartments feature in-home washer and dryer in select apartments and walk-in closets and unique courtyard entries.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
The Vista at the Heights
2505 Showtime Dr, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,373
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
947 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom homes featuring in-home laundry, quartz countertops and polished concrete or plank flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, an elevator and a fire pit. Next to Eastwood Towne Center off Highway 127.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$590
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,007
1405 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Moores Park
1614 S Washington Ave
1614 South Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$595
1 Bedroom
$595
In REO Town! I have 2 efficiency/studio units available. Both units are newly renovated and on the main floor. Please inquire for details. The owner is planning to add additional parking and coin-operated laundry in the near future.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Old Everett
333 E Hodge Ave
333 East Hodge Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch on Southside Near Cedar Appliances With Washer/Dryer Included. Bath with Shower Only. Fenced Yard. Porch. Shed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Maryland Ave
1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Moores Park
711 Britten Ave
711 Britten Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Results within 1 mile of Lansing
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Fieldstone Drive
2308 Fieldstone Drive, Okemos, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Newer townhouse condos in Okemos - 2308 Fieldstone Drive is available for rent. 4 bed / 3.5 baths. 2 year old townhouse. Okemos Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Lansing
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
13 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$911
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
The Quarry
3505 W Clark Rd, DeWitt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,272
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1247 sqft
Newly constructed, this apartment community has a resort-style pool, a modern gym and a fire pit. Homes feature walk-in closets, in-home laundry and outdoor spaces. A short drive to Lansing, near Eastwood Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
7 Units Available
Aspen Lakes Estates
3879 Lone Pine Dr, Holt, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,229
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,653
1561 sqft
Eclectic retro living in the renovated West Bend Company Factory building. Community features a rooftop terrace with a bocce ball court and an outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
8 Units Available
The Beaumont
3500 Beaumont Park Dr. #104, East Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$916
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1050 sqft
The Beaumont combines the best of the suburbs with in-town sophistication and flair! Well-located between Coolidge and Chandler roads just north of downtown East Lansing, The Beaumont is a new community with contemporary floorplans and amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1107 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DeWitt
603 Wilson
603 Wilson Street, DeWitt, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Dewitt Schools Dewitt city. - Property Id: 300552 This home has a large master suite that goes out to the deck. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. All new paint and plank flooring.

July 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lansing Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lansing Rent Report. Lansing rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lansing rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lansing rents increased slightly over the past month

Lansing rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lansing stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $869 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Lansing's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Lansing, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Lansing rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lansing has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lansing is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lansing's median two-bedroom rent of $869 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lansing remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lansing than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Lansing.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Lansing
    $700
    $870
    0.2%
    0.4%
    East Lansing
    $800
    $990
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Holt
    $710
    $880
    0.1%
    -2%
    Okemos
    $860
    $1,060
    0.3%
    -1.1%
    Haslett
    $630
    $780
    0.3%
    2.4%
    DeWitt
    $860
    $1,060
    0
    -1.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

