35 Apartments for rent in Saginaw, MI📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Castle Way Apartments
5955 Weiss St, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1068 sqft
Modern apartments have plush carpet and ceiling fans. Relax by the resort-style pool or on private balconies or patios. Berberovich Park and Immerman Memorial Park located nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East Saginaw Historic Business District
6 Units Available
Bancroft Luxury Apartments
107 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$905
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
750 sqft
A historical building has been renovated into modern apartment homes. The homes feature wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a ballroom and a fire pit. In downtown Saginaw.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Covenant
Contact for Availability
Bliss Park Senior Apartments
3205 Douglass St., Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$606
820 sqft
Wickes Park Homes is a single family home community located on Saginaw’s South Side. All units are 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family homes. Our homes also have a one car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
918 N Webster St
918 North Webster Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1676 sqft
3 Bedroom House with 1 Bathroom, Basement and detached 1 car garage. You must fill out an application at our office 4300 State St., Saginaw, MI 48603. Office hours are 9 am-5 pm Monday-Friday. Once approved we can schedule a showing.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
708 S Fayette St
708 South Fayette Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home on the City's West Side. Offered by Valley Real Estate (989) 790-1602 (RLNE5198688)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1303 Throop St
1303 Throop Street, Saginaw, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4181686)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covenant
1 Unit Available
1520 Cooper Ave # 2
1520 Cooper Avenue, Saginaw, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
One bedroom apartment with water included!! Application available at Valley Real Estate, 2213 Warwick, Saginaw, MI (989) 790-1602 No Pets Allowed (RLNE3801183)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 S 14th St
709 South 14th Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
Large family home with a yard and front porch. This home is ready now! Call me for a tour! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5690408)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2333 Davenport Ave
2333 Davenport Avenue, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
(RLNE4827254)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1820 Marquette St
1820 Marquette Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
848 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom house, with 1 bathroom, and basement. This house has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and central air. It also has a 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1821840)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Saginaw
1 Unit Available
1918 Kendrick St A
1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296510 1918 Kendrick Street, Saginaw, MI 48602 3 beds 1 bath 1211 sq ft Lot size 5,662 Acres Detached Garage Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
1021 Adams St Apt 3
1021 Adams Street, Saginaw, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
Nice 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom. Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Water ,Sewer and trash. Any questions call Bill Walton 989-714-2185 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795298)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1611 Cass St
1611 Cass Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$675
3 bedroom home one bath with basement and large attic, tile bathroom, efficient furnace and hot water heater Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1302495)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northmoor
1 Unit Available
2439 Hermansau St
2439 Hermansau Street, Saginaw, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
Large home with new paint! Nice living room and formal dining room. Half bath on main floor and full bath on second floor. Three bedrooms all upstairs. Basement, wood deck in back yard and front porch! Security deposit same as rent. (RLNE4569171)
Results within 1 mile of Saginaw
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3580 Broadway Street
3580 Broadway St, Bridgeport, MI
Studio
$2,200
2400 sqft
This former church in Bridgeport Township is in excellent condition. Large corner lot with over 2 acres created the perfect setting for this former house of worship.
Results within 5 miles of Saginaw
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1391 S Center Rd
1391 S Center Rd, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
These beautiful updated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a loft that could be a 3rd bedroom are ready for people to start moving in today.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5933 Sheridan Rd
5933 Sheridan Road, Saginaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1184 sqft
Very Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Bridgeport Township. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5246671)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4866 S Washington Rd
4866 South Washington Road, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom units. Multiple available. There will be minor variations for each unit as they are undergoing remodeling. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4016425)
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1858 N Freshman Dr
1858 N Freshman Dr, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 300952 Cozy home just right for you. Recently retrofitted with all new flooring. Features gas stove Central Air Perfect size Living room Carport Washer / Dryer hookup ready Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1870 Kochville Rd
1870 Kochville Rd, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 295823 Incredible Home perfect for anyone. Very inviting living room. Newer home with great vibe to it. All new carpet throughout the home. Carpet included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6214 Master Ave
6214 Masters Ave, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Saginaw Valley - Property Id: 293367 Spacious Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Entertainment size Living room. Earth tone atmosphere in the decor. All new Carpet throughout the home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
940 Palmetto, Apt. 2
940 Palmetto Drive, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
$565
700 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice One Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3821 Bauer Drive, Apt. 8
3821 Bauer Drive, Saginaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice Two Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
926 Palmetto, Apt. 2
926 Palmetto Drive, Saginaw County, MI
1 Bedroom
$565
700 sqft
Hurry Home to this nice One Bedroom Apartment Home. Located in Carrollton Township and featuring a Full Kitchen, Bathroom, and shelterd entry with laundry in building.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Saginaw, the median rent is $500 for a studio, $619 for a 1-bedroom, $788 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,040 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Saginaw, check out our monthly Saginaw Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Saginaw area include Mott Community College, University of Michigan-Flint, Northwood University, Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and Lansing Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saginaw from include Lansing, Flint, Midland, Davison, and Mount Morris.