Western Michigan University Cooley Law School
29 Apartments For Rent Near Western Michigan University Cooley Law School
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$952
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
The Stadium District
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
The Stadium District
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
The Stadium District
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
Studio
$870
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
The Stadium District
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Old Town
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,051
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1216 sqft
Prudden Place gives residents the advantages of a slower-paced urban lifestyle next to a faster-paced downtown. Living in a contemporary building, while being surrounded by a revitalized area steeped in history.
Old Town
Adorable One Bedroom Apt....Just Take a Look
1117 N Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
This adorable 1-bdrm apartment is located in between Old Town and Downtown in a very quite neighborhood. Awesome location, you can walk to everything. There is also a large parking lot and private yard in the back.
Riverside
1313 West Barnes Avenue
1313 West Barnes Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautiful home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, a large backyard, detached garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, fireplace, central A/C and an unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. *NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED. Rental rate is $975.
Hull Court Park
825 Clyde St
825 Clyde Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Fenced in backyard New windows New Hardwood floors New screens 9-new interior doors 2-new Exterior doors New drywall throw out home New kitchen cabinets New counter tops New vinyl in kitchen & bathroom 2-full bathrooms New trim New Wayne's
Potter Walsh
1134 McCullough St
1134 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
752 sqft
Luxurious 2 bed 1 bath house driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private partially fenced yard.
Potter Walsh
1136 McCullough St
1136 Mccullough Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Luxury 3 bed 1 bath house. driveway parking. Appliances includes: Fridge and stove. There are washer and dryer hook-ups. Many updates made on the house, ceiling fans, outdoor lighting, hardwood floors, private fenced yard. Full unfinished basement.
Moores Park
711 Britten Ave
711 Britten Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1559 sqft
Built in 1922 this beautiful brick bungalow is located in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms and one full bath. Charming front porch.
The Stadium District
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3
322 Pere Marquette Drive, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
322 Pere Marquette Dr Unit 3 Available 08/22/20 Downtown 2-Bdr 2-Bth Condo - Near LCC/Cooley - PHOTOS COMING SOON!! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo conveniently located in downtown Lansing. Handicap accessible unit.
Old Everett
333 E Hodge Ave
333 East Hodge Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Ranch on Southside Near Cedar Appliances With Washer/Dryer Included. Bath with Shower Only. Fenced Yard. Porch. Shed.
Old Forest
811 Summerville Avenue
811 Summerville Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
This wonderful home is located at 811 Summerville Ave. Conveniently located minutes from, Frandor, Downtown, and easy access to the highway. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Old Town
1115 N Capitol Ave
1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
This large and open 3 bedroom unit is finished and ready to move in! Hardwood & tile floors with high ceilings, tons of windows, lots of character. Easy walk to both Old Town & Downtown & just a short ride to East Lansing.
Knollwood Willow
1043 Ontario St
1043 Ontario Street, Lansing, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1152 sqft
4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath House in North Lansing. Nest door to Elementary School. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. Appliances Included. Fenced yard. Pets OK. Bus Route.
Baker-Donora
1423 Bailey St
1423 Bailey Street, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Story House. Fresh Paint and Carpet. Appliances Included. Pets OK. Shed. Enclosed Porch. Close to Bus Stop.
Greencroft Park
418 W. Greenlawn Ave
418 West Greenlawn Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
Nice 2 bedroom home with basement - This 2 bedroom home features hardwood floors and a full basement that is partial finished. The back yard has some fencing but probably not for a big dog. This home is directly across from the hospital.
Downtown Lansing
331 East Hillsdale Street - 9
331 E Hillsdale St, Lansing, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 1 Bed/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Lansing! 3rd floor unit.
2011 South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
2011 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
This home has both a living room and dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Schedule a showing today at www.dshubergroup.
Old Forest
1023-2 N. Walnut
1023 N Walnut St, Lansing, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
1023-2 N. Walnut Available 09/01/20 Remodeled 1-BDR 1-BTH Apt Near LCC/Cooley- Pet Friendly - 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level. Spacious bedroom. Bathroom has stand-up shower only, no tub.
Old Everett
401 East Willard Avenue - 19
401 East Willard Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
775 sqft
Located at level 3, an updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Willard Ave, available. Close to Cedar street with public backyard. $750.00/mo, $750.00 move-in fee. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
1200 Maryland Ave
1200 Maryland Avenue, Lansing, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
864 sqft
Bright, fresh, and updated, this attractive home is situated on a large corner lot and is just waiting for you to move right in. A necessity for these summer days, stay cool inside and beat the extreme heat with central A/C.