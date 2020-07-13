Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage 24hr maintenance internet access

Westwind Townhomes in Lansing, Michigan offers large and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes ranging from 900-1300 square feet, with full basements. Each Townhome has washer/dryer hookups, a private entrance and a patio with privacy fence. Private garages are also available. Our pet-friendly community is right on the CATA bus line, minutes from US-496, Route 43/69, and conveniently close to Downtown Lansing, Lansing Mall, and the Saginaw Shopping Center. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Westwind Townhomes. We offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier.