All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like Westwind Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, MI
/
Westwind Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Westwind Townhomes

225 Spinnaker Dr · (608) 471-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Spinnaker Dr, Lansing, MI 48917

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwind Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
internet access
Westwind Townhomes in Lansing, Michigan offers large and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes ranging from 900-1300 square feet, with full basements. Each Townhome has washer/dryer hookups, a private entrance and a patio with privacy fence. Private garages are also available. Our pet-friendly community is right on the CATA bus line, minutes from US-496, Route 43/69, and conveniently close to Downtown Lansing, Lansing Mall, and the Saginaw Shopping Center. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Westwind Townhomes. We offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spaces included; Garage Available. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwind Townhomes have any available units?
Westwind Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwind Townhomes have?
Some of Westwind Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwind Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Westwind Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwind Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwind Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Westwind Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Westwind Townhomes offers parking.
Does Westwind Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westwind Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwind Townhomes have a pool?
No, Westwind Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Westwind Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Westwind Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Westwind Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwind Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westwind Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd
Lansing, MI 48910
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave
Lansing, MI 48911
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue
Lansing, MI 48912
Pine Lane Estates
2512 Lake Lansing Rd
Lansing, MI 48912
Capital Manor Apartments
515 S Chestnut St
Lansing, MI 48933
Prudden Place
620 May St. Suite 1
Lansing, MI 48906
Verndale Apartments
829 Montevideo Dr
Lansing, MI 48917

Similar Pages

Lansing 1 BedroomsLansing 2 Bedrooms
Lansing Apartments with ParkingLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ann Arbor, MIBattle Creek, MIFlint, MISaginaw, MIEast Lansing, MIOkemos, MI
Jackson, MIHolt, MIBrighton, MIColdwater, MIHowell, MISpringfield, MI
DeWitt, MIDexter, MIPortland, MIBath, MIHaslett, MIFenton, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest ViewThe Stadium District
Downtown Lansing

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law SchoolLansing Community College
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
Kellogg Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity