All apartments in Kalamazoo
Find more places like 817 Normal Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kalamazoo, MI
/
817 Normal Ct
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

817 Normal Ct

817 Normal Court · (269) 720-7491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kalamazoo
See all
Vine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 Normal Court, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 08/08/20 Available in August!

Very close to WMU and K College campuses...just steps from WMU practice field and Alumni Center, and bus stops are very handy (2 blocks).

Main floor has large open livingroom with ceiling fan, diningroom and well equipped kitchen. Upstairs has three bedrooms with large closets, large bathroom with double vanity. Laundry facilities are located in basement.

This house also features central air conditioning and a small back yard and deck.

Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric & gas.

Carpets professionally cleaned between tenancies.

More pics and info at www.roxyproperties.weebly.com
Call or text Penny for a showing (must give 24 hr notice to current tenants).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Normal Ct have any available units?
817 Normal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kalamazoo, MI.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Normal Ct have?
Some of 817 Normal Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Normal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
817 Normal Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Normal Ct pet-friendly?
No, 817 Normal Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 817 Normal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 817 Normal Ct does offer parking.
Does 817 Normal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Normal Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Normal Ct have a pool?
No, 817 Normal Ct does not have a pool.
Does 817 Normal Ct have accessible units?
No, 817 Normal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Normal Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Normal Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 817 Normal Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49006
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd
Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Similar Pages

Kalamazoo 1 BedroomsKalamazoo 2 Bedrooms
Kalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Dog Friendly Apartments
Kalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
Holland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
East Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arcadia
Vine

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
Grand Rapids Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity