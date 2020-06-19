817 Normal Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 08/08/20 Available in August!



Very close to WMU and K College campuses...just steps from WMU practice field and Alumni Center, and bus stops are very handy (2 blocks).



Main floor has large open livingroom with ceiling fan, diningroom and well equipped kitchen. Upstairs has three bedrooms with large closets, large bathroom with double vanity. Laundry facilities are located in basement.



This house also features central air conditioning and a small back yard and deck.



Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric & gas.



Carpets professionally cleaned between tenancies.



More pics and info at www.roxyproperties.weebly.com

Call or text Penny for a showing (must give 24 hr notice to current tenants).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652663)