Kalamazoo, MI
714 S Park St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

714 S Park St

714 South Park Street · (269) 317-2061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 2 baths, $1995 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house!
714 S Park St
Kalamazoo, MI 49007

6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/ dryer, wireless internet ready, new furnace, and dishwashers in both kitchens. This house can fit seven if someone wants to share a room. All of my groups in here usually stay 2-3 years because this home has so much to offer. The bedrooms are very large!

This is must see, call ASAP for a showing!

Plenty of parking!

$1995.00 month

Walking distance to WMU Medical College

Call 269-317-2061 or 269-317-2057 for an appointment

Available August

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1972449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 S Park St have any available units?
714 S Park St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 S Park St have?
Some of 714 S Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 S Park St currently offering any rent specials?
714 S Park St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 S Park St pet-friendly?
No, 714 S Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kalamazoo.
Does 714 S Park St offer parking?
Yes, 714 S Park St does offer parking.
Does 714 S Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 S Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 S Park St have a pool?
No, 714 S Park St does not have a pool.
Does 714 S Park St have accessible units?
No, 714 S Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 714 S Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 S Park St has units with dishwashers.
