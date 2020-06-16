Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 08/12/20 This is truly a unique house!

714 S Park St

Kalamazoo, MI 49007



6 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, large newly remodeled kitchen, a combination of wood floors, tile work, and nice carpeting, washer/ dryer, wireless internet ready, new furnace, and dishwashers in both kitchens. This house can fit seven if someone wants to share a room. All of my groups in here usually stay 2-3 years because this home has so much to offer. The bedrooms are very large!



This is must see, call ASAP for a showing!



Plenty of parking!



$1995.00 month



Walking distance to WMU Medical College



Call 269-317-2061 or 269-317-2057 for an appointment



Available August



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1972449)