Inkster, MI
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301

440 Cherry Hill Trl · (734) 794-3374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI 48141
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
@beplace we have cool clubs.

This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away. Our complex is spread among 12 buildings allowing you the comfort and privacy of spacious apartments shared with only a dozen neighbors in each building. We also offer on-site laundry facilities and per unit balconies or porches to help you take in the calm view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have any available units?
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have?
Some of 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inkster.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have a pool?
Yes, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 has a pool.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301 has units with air conditioning.
