Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

INKSTER BUNGALOW- MOVE IN READY! - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and breakfast knook, full bath and carpeting throughout. Application fee $30, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval. Must provide income at least three times the monthly rate. Required credit and background check completed by our company. See rental requirements for further details. Contact us at 313-349-2990 for showing scheduling and online application link.



(RLNE5854532)