All apartments in Grosse Pointe
Find more places like 503 Neff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grosse Pointe, MI
/
503 Neff
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:08 AM

503 Neff

503 Neff Rd · (313) 595-1219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grosse Pointe
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

503 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230
Grosse Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit. Central air, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, dining room. Hardwood floors. Basement storage. Washer/dryer provided. Snow and lawn service included. Former city beautification award winner! No pets or smoking. Credit report required. Security deposit is 1.5x monthly rent. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Neff have any available units?
503 Neff has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Neff have?
Some of 503 Neff's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Neff currently offering any rent specials?
503 Neff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Neff pet-friendly?
No, 503 Neff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grosse Pointe.
Does 503 Neff offer parking?
No, 503 Neff does not offer parking.
Does 503 Neff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Neff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Neff have a pool?
No, 503 Neff does not have a pool.
Does 503 Neff have accessible units?
No, 503 Neff does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Neff have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Neff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Neff have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Neff has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 503 Neff?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grosse Pointe 1 BedroomsGrosse Pointe 2 Bedrooms
Grosse Pointe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrosse Pointe Apartments with Pool
Grosse Pointe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MI
Livonia, MIFlat Rock, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Schoolcraft College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity