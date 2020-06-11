Amenities

Terrific location near the Village: Trader Joe's, Kroger, Starbucks, restaurants, etc. Also close to the residents only city park. Two bedrooms plus an office. Upper unit. Central air, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living room with fireplace, dining room. Hardwood floors. Basement storage. Washer/dryer provided. Snow and lawn service included. Former city beautification award winner! No pets or smoking. Credit report required. Security deposit is 1.5x monthly rent. Available July 1st.