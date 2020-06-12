Apartment List
MI
/
grosse pointe
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe, MI with garage

Grosse Pointe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.

1 of 37

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
580 Neff
580 Neff Rd, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Spacious first floor unit with charm located close to Village.
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
457 Allard
457 Allard Avenue, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1617 sqft
Very Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath capecod style home located in the highly desirable city of Grosse Pointe Farms with GP public schools.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4169 sqft
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4495 Guilford St
4495 Guilford Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Beautiful East Detroit home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room, separate dining area, Large basement, fenced in yard, and 2 car Garage Call today to see this home! 313.887.9400 To view more homes visit www.dixon-allen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
39 Deming Lane
39 Deming Lane, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 3/8/20 2PM-4PM. Freshly painted and ready to go! An extremely rare Grosse Pointe Farms location that offers both privacy and charm. Prestigious East of GP boulevard locale. Only 6 unique residences on Deming Lane.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Results within 5 miles of Grosse Pointe

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15681 Carlisle St
15681 Carlisle Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Very nice colonial style home with 1 car garage large fenced in yard nice front porch New carpet fireplace. finished basement also private driveway close to 8mile and school Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5669714)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
23085 Brittany Ave
23085 Brittany Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean and well maintained duplex. Full size basement provides tons of storage space. Completely fenced yard with plenty of shade. 1 car detached garage, large upstairs master with walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
15816 Linnhurst St
15816 Linnhurst Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This property is available on our rent to own program. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5047414)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finney
1 Unit Available
5744 Whittier St
5744 Whittier Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1378 sqft
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
12737 Duchess St
12737 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located just South of Moross Rd and just East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, dining room, nice kitchen, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint Clair Shores
1 Unit Available
23025 Kipling St
23025 Kipling Street, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Up for rent is a beautiful 1100 square foot brick ranch in St. Clair Shores. The property is a 3 bedroom one bath house with a nice large basement and two car garage. The house has hardwood floors throughout that have been recently redone.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
11426 Balfour Rd
11426 Balfour Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 3 bedroom brick bungalow w/ hardwoods floors in living room and bedroom, new windows w/ vertical blinds include, updated kitchen w/ dinning area, 1 1/2 bathrooms, full basement, updated alarm, security outdoor lighting , Central Air,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
14509 Rossini Dr
14509 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, if you have any questions call or text us at (313) 736 2100. (RLNE5852292)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Denby
1 Unit Available
10141 E Outer Dr
10141 East Outer Drive, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
This is a very nice 5 bedroom home that has been updated throughout. It has a large living room, formal dining and updated kitchen, new windows, new paint, and a 2 car garage. Section 8 Welcome. Call 313-288-8260 (RLNE5851372)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
21770 Nevada Ave
21770 Nevada Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
749 sqft
Cute Eastpointe 2 Bedroom Ranch - Cute two bedroom ranch, with new carpet, all appliances, fenced backyard and a two car garage! Text/call Curtis & Mellissa for a list of available showings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastpointe
1 Unit Available
15352 Sprenger Ave
15352 Sprenger Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
15352 Sprenger is located near 8 Mile and Gratiot Brick three bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath bungalow has dining room, hardwood flooring, fireplace, air conditioning, basement, rear deck, driveway and fenced yard to 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

